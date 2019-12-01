|
LANNUTTI JOHN PAUL
Of Munhall, formerly of Philadelphia, on November 28, 2019, age 58. Son of the late John Francis and Andree' (Wunderlich) Lannutti; loving father of Katherine (John Miller) Lannutti, Julie (Ryan) Staszak and Eliza Lannutti; former spouse of Donna Willard; brother of Mark E. (Judith) Lannutti, Daniel J. (Maureen) Lannutti and the late Vincent D. (late Patricia) Lannutti and Edward V. Lannutti; also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a Veteran of the Army and a member of the Post 6673. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, hunting and fishing. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may by made is John's memory to the Post 6673, 1901 Whitaker Way Homestead, PA 15120.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019