MALL JOHN PAUL "JACK"
Passed peacefully, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Mary Louise (Malic) Mall, and family. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 24, 1938 to William and Margaret Henry Mall. He is also survived by his children, Denise (Tom) Chybrzynski, of Butler, and Glenn (Dyan) Mall, of FL, Steve (Joni) Mall, of MD; eight grandchildren; brothers, William Mall, of CA, and James (Cathy) Mall, of Pittsburgh; and sister, Carol (Paul) Schake, of SC. Friends will be received at GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler, PA, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 10 a.m., from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019