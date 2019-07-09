Home

Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-2123
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Avenue
Butler, PA
View Map
JOHN PAUL "JACK" MALL


1938 - 2019
JOHN PAUL "JACK" MALL Obituary
MALL JOHN PAUL "JACK"

Passed peacefully, July 6, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Mary Louise (Malic) Mall, and family. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 24, 1938 to William and Margaret Henry Mall. He is also survived by his children, Denise (Tom) Chybrzynski, of Butler, and Glenn (Dyan) Mall, of FL, Steve (Joni) Mall, of MD; eight grandchildren; brothers, William Mall, of CA, and James (Cathy) Mall, of Pittsburgh; and sister, Carol (Paul) Schake, of SC. Friends will be received at GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler, PA, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 10 a.m., from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler, PA 16001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
