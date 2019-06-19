NOSS JOHN PAUL

Age 61, of Castle Shannon, PA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on February 13, 1958, he was the son of the late John and Marion Noss; beloved husband to Patricia Neal Noss for 32 years; loving father to Kayla Noss, Lara (Ben Munnell) Noss and John Michael Noss; cherished grandfather to Aiden Jones; loving brother to Barbara Ober and Linda (Denny) Melnik. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. John enjoyed traveling and sitting by the pool. He most importantly loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.