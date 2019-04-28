Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Longwood at Oakmont, in the Woodlands Chapel
JOHN "JACK" PEFFER


PEFFER JOHN "JACK"

Age 90 of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Penn Hills. A person who lived a life of compassion and service to others, John (Jack) Roscoe Peffer departed this world on April 22, 2019. Jack was born August 13, 1928 in Natrona Heights, PA to Sara and Roscoe Peffer. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Margery, his children Linda Powell (Jerry), Richard Peffer (Patty), Nancy Peffer (Jeff Arriza), four grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. He worked his entire career with PPG Industries as a polymer chemist, but also showed a lifelong passion for action and helping others that left an enduring mark on the Pittsburgh community. A memorial service will be held at Longwood at Oakmont, in the Woodlands Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilkinsburg Community Ministry (704 Wood St. Pittsburgh, PA 15221) or Christian Church of Wilkinsburg (748 Wallace Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15221) are suggested. More details of his memorable life and family are available online at: http://post- gazette.com/Legacy.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
