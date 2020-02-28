|
CROUSSOULOUDIS JOHN PETER
John Peter Croussouloudis, 88, formerly of Monessen, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the Masonic Village of Sewickley. John was born in Monessen, on February 21, 1932, to the late Constantine and Helen (Stamoolis) Croussouloudis. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline (Georgagis) Croussouloudis, having celebrated 60 years of marriage with her in 2018. John graduated from Monessen High School in 1950 and was an avid Greyhounds fan. He served his country in the United States Army and in the Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain. In 1957, John earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. Family, Faith and Community were important to John. He was a lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen, serving on the Parish Council and singing in the Choir. As an active Rotarian, John served several terms as President of Monessen Rotary Club and had earned the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Medal. He also served with the Monessen Chamber of Commerce and the Monessen Re-Development Authority. For over 50 years John and his wife Pauline were the owners and operators of the Keystone Bakery with outlets in Monessen, Belle Vernon, Charleroi, and Monongahela. John would always state "Good baking begins with good ingredients", and he always insisted on the best quality ingredients for their products. In addition to the Keystone Bakery, he was a co-owner of the former "Toy Parade" and the former Main Street Mini Mall in Monessen. In addition to his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by his brother George Croussouloudis and sisters Angeline (Nick) Kafkalas, Marie (James) Francis, and Katherine Kanes. Surviving are his daughters Mary Ellen and husband Jerry Countouris, of Forest Hills, Joan and husband Mark Davin-Hummel, of Mount Lebanon, Paula and husband Daniel Borsch, of Munhall, and Angie and husband Brian Fitzpatrick, of Cranberry Twp. His eleven grandchildren and their spouses Malamo (Matthew) Countouris-Hensley, Peter John (Beth) Davin, Paula (Isaac) Countouris- Feitler, John (Kirstie) Fitzpatrick, James (Alyssa) Fitzpatrick, Alexander Davin, Katherine Davin, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Michael Borsch, Nicholas Borsch, and Margaret Fitzpatrick. Nephew and nieces- George (Susan) Francis, Ellen Ann Kafkalas, and Aphy K (Randy) Lennon. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC, 1209 Grand Blvd. Monessen, where friends and family will be welcomed on Friday February 28, 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Trisagion Services will take place at 7:30 in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., the time of service, with Fr. Meletios Gianniodis and Fr. Dean Kokanos officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery of Monessen. Memorial contributions in Mr. Croussouloudis' name may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen, 1207 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062 or the Monessen Public Library at 326 Donner Ave, Monessen. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Croussouloudis Family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com. May his memory be eternal.