FRYDRYCH JOHN PETER

Age 95, passed away February 4, 2019 at Golden Heights Personal Care in Penn Township. He was born in Wilmerding on May 5, 1923 to the late Walter and Nellie (Kasprzyk) Frydrych. John grew up in Wilmerding where he lived for 92 years. He graduated from Westinghouse Memorial High School in 1941 and proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II from September 1942 through December 1945. After arriving back home in 1945 John went back to work for the Westinghouse Airbrake Company in Wilmerding. He retired after 44 years of service as a machinist. John married his late wife Sophie (Czekaj) Frydrych in 1968 and was happily married for 46 years. John was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish and the former St. Leocadia Church. He served his church and family selflessly. John is survived by his son, John (Beth) of Murrysville; his beloved granddaughter, Tori; and his nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by six siblings. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (time to be announced) in St. Jude the Apostle Church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A sincere and heart-felt THANK YOU goes out to the staff of the Golden Heights Personal Care Home in Penn Township for the care, compassion, and love given to John over the last 3 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. For online condolences please visit:

snyderfuneralservices.com