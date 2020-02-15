|
ZORICH, SR. DR. JOHN PETER "DOC"
Age 77, of Delmont, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home. John was born in Pittsburgh to the late Steven and Helen Zorich, and spent his early years growing up on the North Side and in Royal, PA. After graduating from Clarion University, he went on to obtain his Ph.D in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. For the majority of his adult life, John had a distinguished career in education. As a teacher at East Allegheny High School, he was Department chair for the English department for many years. John taught graduate courses at the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, and Seton Hill University, and was active with PSEA on local and state level, counsel member for Professional development for PSEA, and NCATE board of examiners where he served nationally with time at some of the most prominent HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). He also served as a federal/National education evaluator, member of PSEA counsel for instruction and professional development, and President/Officer/Contract Negotiator for East Allegheny education association. John was a Wilmerding Borough Council member and served on Board of Directors of Pannonia Company. In his spare time, John loved to retreat to his "cabin" in the woods near Seven Springs which he had the vision to build in the 90s. He and his wife, Billie Jo spent many years there hosting family events, including Thanksgiving Day dinners complete with hay rides for their many friends, children and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Zorich; children, John Zorich, Jr. (wife Tiffany), Misha Zorich, and Michael Zorich; stepchildren, Raymond Bonacci (wife Patty), Renee Basista (husband Joe), and Rochelle Seigfreid (husband Rick); two brothers, Steve Zorich (late wife Sally) and Mike O'Keefe (wife Sybil), a sister, Patty Sweet (husband Greg); nine grandchildren, Gina, Cameron, Nicoletta, Jane, Anthony, Ethan, Joey, Sophia, and Dominic, and numerous nieces, nephews and many great friends. Friends will be received Sunday, February 16 from 2:00 until the time of Pomen service at 6:00 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Rt. 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17 in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Allegheny Student Aid Scholarship Fund, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or by visiting www.pittsburghfoundation.org.
