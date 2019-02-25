PIDO JOHN

Of Munhall, on February 22, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to Lorraine M. Pido (Zubkus); loving father of Lisa (late Army) Gress and John Pido Jr.; proud Pap of A. J. and the late Adam Gress. John retired from the Internal Revenue Service where he served as a Field Officer and Agent and later as Field Branch Chief of the Pittsburgh District Office. He was an alumnus of Benjamin Franklin University which merged with George Washington University in Washington, DC. During a Medal Ceremony for wounded Marines, he was pinned with the Purple Heart for severe wounds incurred while serving with the First Marine Division, Okinawa, World War II. He was also awarded the Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with a Campaign Bronze Star. John was very grateful to the wonderful people and staff at the VA hospitals and clinics and his visiting nurses for their years of excellent care and comfort. His family is also grateful to the staff at the H. J. Heinz Campus for the outstanding care he received there and the kindness and compassion shown to all of them. At John's request, there will not be a visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall, PA. www.swgfuneralhome.com