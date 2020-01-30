|
POPOVICH JOHN
Age 80, of Upper St. Clair, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 53 years to Geraldine "Jerry" Popovich; loving father of Lauree Criss and Jill (Cathy McCabe) Popovich; cherished grandfather of Olivia Marie Criss and Robert John Criss; brother of Shirley (Ronald) Bugos and Marian (the late Rick) Bennett; brother-in-law of Jack (the late Jean) Brose and the late Jack and Joann Scanlon and Juliann and Buck Croft; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John retired as a Project Manager after many years of dedicated service with Bechtel Engineering. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was being responsible for organizing the efforts to extinguish the Kuwaiti oil fires in 1991. John coached both USC and Beadling Soccer Teams. He enjoyed fly fishing and sailing but was happiest when he traveled with his wife and their close friends. Family and friends are welcome from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-8 p.m. Friday at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinsons Foundation of Western Pennsylvania (pfwpa.org/donate-now). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020