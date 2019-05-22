PRUNCHAK JOHN

Age 77, of Moon Twp., PA, passed away May 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh to the late Catherine Schzure and John Andrew Prunchak. He was a 1965 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in Music and Music Education, also he had a Master's of Fine Arts in Music Education in 1969. John was a teacher for 32 years with the Beaver Area School District, where he was Director and founder of the String Music program; he had played with the Wheeling and Butler Symphonies; he had been Concertmaster C M U Orchestra and Wheeling Youth Symphony; assistant Concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony; and a member of the Cameron String Quartet; a Member of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. John is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Fath Prunchak, they were wed June 21, 1975; also two sisters, Lorraine Scanlon of San Diego, CA and Lee (Kevin) Casucci of San Augustine, FL; a sister-in-law, Lois and Bob Leiner; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the COPELAND MOON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd. and Friday at 10 a.m. in the New Bethlehem United Presbyterian Church until time of Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Randall Clow officiating, followed by burial in the Church Cemetery.