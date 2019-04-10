Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
JOHN R. FOWLER

JOHN R. FOWLER Obituary
FOWLER JOHN R.

Age 79, of West View, on Saturday, April  6, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of the late Janet M. (Fielding) Fowler; father of Eric (Darlene) Fowler, Wade (Joanne) Fowler, and Claire (Christopher) Carter; grandfather of Christopher Carter, Jonathan Pearce, Joshua Fowler, Joseph Fowler, Julianna Fowler, Jordyn Fowler and Dillon Carter; brother of Mary V. Cummings; brother-in-law of Ruth E. Weicht; also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View 15229.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. John was a life member of Local 66 Operating Engineers, member of North Hills Amateur Radio Club (call sign "KB3YBS"), and a longtime active parishioner of St. Athanasius Church. Memorial contributions to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 10 Adams Ridge Blvd., Mars, PA 16046. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
