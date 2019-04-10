|
|
FOWLER JOHN R.
Age 79, of West View, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of the late Janet M. (Fielding) Fowler; father of Eric (Darlene) Fowler, Wade (Joanne) Fowler, and Claire (Christopher) Carter; grandfather of Christopher Carter, Jonathan Pearce, Joshua Fowler, Joseph Fowler, Julianna Fowler, Jordyn Fowler and Dillon Carter; brother of Mary V. Cummings; brother-in-law of Ruth E. Weicht; also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View 15229. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. John was a life member of Local 66 Operating Engineers, member of North Hills Amateur Radio Club (call sign "KB3YBS"), and a longtime active parishioner of St. Athanasius Church. Memorial contributions to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 10 Adams Ridge Blvd., Mars, PA 16046. Please offer condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019