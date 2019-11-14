|
HANEY REVEREND JOHN R.
Age 84, on November 12, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved son of the late John R. and Catherine (Larkin) Haney; cherished brother of Donna (Anthony) DeBerardino, Jane (Angelo) Collura, Kathleen (Joseph) Ray, Michael (Carole) Haney and the late Patricia (John) Doyle; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born April 6, 1935, his family resided in Hazelwood and he attended St. Stephen Elementary School. Father Haney later entered the former St. Fidelis Seminary in Butler County, under the guidance of the Capuchin Fathers. After graduation he enrolled at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, where he was taught by the Benedictine Fathers. From St. Vincent, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957 and a Master of Divinity degree in 1961. On May 20, 1961, he was ordained by Bishop John J. Wright at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh. Father Haney was Parochial Vicar at St. Mary Magdalene, Homestead (1961-62), St. John the Baptist, Monaca (1962-67), St. Valentine, Bethel Park (1967-73), and St. Paul, Butler (1973-75). In 1975, he was named Pastor of St. Peter Parish on the South Side where he served until 1983. He was then named Pastor of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church until his retirement in June 2016. For four months in 2009, Father Haney also served as Administrator of Sts. Simon and Jude Parish. He was Dean of the South Hills Deanery from 2004 to 2009, and he served periods of time on the Priests' Benefit Plan Board and the College of Consultors. He was also a member of the Clergy Personnel Board and the Priest Council. In 2011, Father Haney was one of eight pastors nationwide to be awarded the Distinguished Pastor Award by the National Catholic Educational Association. He was never in a parish without a school and thought that having children around was a great blessing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church from 8-11 a.m. at which time his Mass of Christian Burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, family requests anyone that wishes to honor Father's memory to do so by contributing to St. Gabriel's Parish, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or Habitat for Humanity, 6435 Frankstown Avenue, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019