HAUSER JOHN R.
John R. Hauser, age 84, died December 11, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Born in Bellevue, son of the late John and Lillian (Buck) Hauser; brother of Joan Martin (Bill); beloved husband to Lois Stephany Hauser; father of Karen Franciscus, Richard Hauser, Cheryl Rudolchick (Bill), Lauren Hoag, Jean Ferrell (Kevin) and Lisa Stephany Smith (Vince); grandfather of six children; and one great-grandson. John graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked at Carnegie Mellon University and St. Margaret's Hospital before moving to New York where he worked as Vice President of Finance and Business Affairs at Milliken University in both New York and Illinois before retiring to Lexington, KY. Private celebration of life to be held on March 1, 2020, just before his 85th birthday.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020