HURLEY JOHN R. "BOB"
Age 90, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (Tramonte) Hurley; loving father of Bill (late Mary) Martinelli, Richard (Pat) Martinelli and Robert Hurley and his beloved daughter-in-law, Jenni Hurley; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of too many to count; brother of the late Richard Hurley, Dorothy Schultz, Marie Cassidy and Audrey Roberts; and a son of the late Richard and Florence (Shields) Hurley. Bob was a kind and gentle soul. He will be dearly missed. Visitation 3 – 6:30 p.m. on December 30, 2019 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. A celebration of the life for both John and Rosemarie will be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial is to remain private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019