Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Age 90, of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (Tramonte) Hurley; loving father of Bill (late Mary) Martinelli, Richard (Pat) Martinelli and Robert Hurley and his beloved daughter-in-law, Jenni Hurley; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of too many to count; brother of the late Richard Hurley, Dorothy Schultz, Marie Cassidy and Audrey Roberts; and a son of the late Richard and Florence (Shields) Hurley. Bob was a kind and gentle soul. He will be dearly missed. Visitation 3 – 6:30 p.m. on December 30, 2019 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. A celebration of the life for both John and Rosemarie will be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial is to remain private.


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
