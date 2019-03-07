JACKSON JOHN R., JR.

John R. Jackson Jr., passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He was born March 10, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Helen (McFarland) and John Jackson Sr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis (Sarver) Jackson; two sons, Scott (Karen) of Sewickley, PA and Mark (Renee') of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Erica, Joshua, Alec and Nicole; brother, James L. Jackson of Titusville, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a proud Airborne Veteran. He worked at M.E. Cunningham Co. for 30 years as an accountant. After retirement, he kept active by working at Diamond Run Golf Club. As an avid golfer, John would golf any day or time of the week. He enjoyed working in his yard and sharing fruits of his orchard with many. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren and was an active member of Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA., on Thursday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church (517 Sangree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237) on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com