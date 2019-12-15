Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
JOHN R. JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE JOHN R.

Age 65, originally of Mt. Washington, on Thursday, December 12, 2019.  Son of Mary (O'Sullivan) Joyce and the late Lt. Thomas R. Joyce; survived by his daughter, Janessa (Jacob) Horner; also survived by his sister, Maureen (Ronald) Meisberger and nephews, Ryan and Sean Meisberger.  Visitation on Monday from 6-8  p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Tuesday, 10 a.m.  www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
