JOYCE JOHN R.
Age 65, originally of Mt. Washington, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Son of Mary (O'Sullivan) Joyce and the late Lt. Thomas R. Joyce; survived by his daughter, Janessa (Jacob) Horner; also survived by his sister, Maureen (Ronald) Meisberger and nephews, Ryan and Sean Meisberger. Visitation on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Tuesday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019