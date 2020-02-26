Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
JOHN R. KANDRACS Obituary
KANDRACS JOHN R.

John R. Kandracs, age 65, of Carnegie, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Son of the late John A. and Carmen Kandracs; brother of Mark (Tammy) Kandracs and Rose Mulig. Best friend and beloved of Kathi Kandracs. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John was a volunteer fire fighter/paramedic for over 35 years and as chief for 30+ years for CVFRB. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 27th from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, February 28th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
