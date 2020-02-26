|
KANDRACS JOHN R.
John R. Kandracs, age 65, of Carnegie, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Son of the late John A. and Carmen Kandracs; brother of Mark (Tammy) Kandracs and Rose Mulig. Best friend and beloved of Kathi Kandracs. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John was a volunteer fire fighter/paramedic for over 35 years and as chief for 30+ years for CVFRB. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 27th from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, February 28th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020