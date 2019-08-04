|
KING JOHN R.
Age 79, of Bethel Park, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to JoAnn (Gadler); loving father of Christina (March) King-Birner; brother of Frank (Betty) Jr., Dorothy Engel and Loretta Engel. Also many nieces and nephews. John retired after 30 years from the Mt. Lebanon School District. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER – CONNELL, 412-835-7940. Family and friends welcome at 5120 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park, on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral service at Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel Wednesday 11 a.m. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019