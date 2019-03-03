LASCOLA JOHN R.

Age 86, of Hampton Twp, on Mar. 1, 2019. Husband of Joan for 67 years. Father of Judith Ann LaScola, Thomas J. (Tish) LaScola, Tina Chiavetta (Daniel) and the late John and Michael LaScola; Grandfather of Noah and North Overby, Zachery, Jordan and Carly LaScola, Samantha Chiavetta and the late Andrew LaScola; great-grandfather of Freyja Overby. Also many deceased brothers and sisters. John started September 24, 1952 as a Cement Mason. He became Business Manager of the Cement Masons Local 526 January of 1990 and retired in September 1998. John loved his family, animals, especially his dog Barney, Westerns and would like to wish everyone "Happy Trails". Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. 10 a.m. St. Bonaventure Church. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com