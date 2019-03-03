Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LASCOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. LASCOLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN R. LASCOLA Obituary
LASCOLA JOHN R.

Age 86, of Hampton Twp, on Mar. 1, 2019. Husband of Joan for 67 years. Father of Judith Ann LaScola, Thomas J. (Tish) LaScola, Tina Chiavetta (Daniel) and the late John and Michael LaScola; Grandfather of Noah and North Overby, Zachery, Jordan and Carly LaScola, Samantha Chiavetta and the late Andrew LaScola; great-grandfather of Freyja Overby. Also many deceased brothers and sisters. John started September 24, 1952 as a Cement Mason. He became Business Manager of the Cement Masons Local 526 January of 1990 and retired in September 1998. John loved his family, animals, especially his dog Barney, Westerns and would like to wish everyone "Happy Trails". Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. 10 a.m. St. Bonaventure Church. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now