MEEHAN JOHN R.

Of Highland Park, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Meehan; loving father of Mear Greif (Dan), Deb Laupert (Rich) and Bill Corbett; pap of Kim Filia (Mike), Alicia Orseno (Doug), and Laura Greif; great-grandfather of Nathan and Noah Filia; son of the late James and Catherine Meehan; brother of Tom (Clara) and the late Jimmy, Frank (Thelma), and Mary Catherine; also survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Bonnie Delach (the late Tonchie); uncle of John Delach and Linda Michling (Bob). Jack was a devout family man, a graduate of Central Catholic High School (1957), a chef at UPMC Presby and a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and, of course, Notre Dame. Jack always had a smile, a joke, and kind words for everyone. He will be missed by all. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m., Fr. Regis Ryan, celebrant. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com