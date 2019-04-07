Home

Age 80, passed away March 25, 2019. John was employed as an engineer for 35 years at The University of Pittsburgh. He was a loving husband to Margaret O'Brien for 60 years; beloved dad of Cathy (Mike) Fryz, Michael (Wanishaya) O'Brien, Mary Ann Shimko, Joe (Kim) O'Brien. World's Best Pap to his grandchildren, Jackie (Greg) Seigler, Raymond (Shannon) Shimko, Missy (Jeff) Harraman, Erin Fryz and Jordan McBride, Michael, AJ, and Elliyah O'Brien; great grandpap to Maddie and Mason Seigler, and Jack Harraman; he is survived by his brothers, Tom and Jimmy O'Brien; numerous nieces, nephews; and in-laws. His faithful and much-loved dog Mocha misses him, too. Please keep John and the whole family in your prayers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
