Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN O'MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. O'MAHONEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN R. O'MAHONEY Obituary
O'MAHONEY JOHN R.

Age 75, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Ratay) O'Mahoney; loving father of Kelley O'Mahoney; beloved son of the late Paul, Sr. and Elizabeth (Fielding) O'Mahoney; loving brother of Paul O'Mahony, Mark (Betty) O'Mahoney, Maureen (the late Jim) Seebacher, Joan O'Mahony, and the late Terry (surviving spouse, Diana) O'Mahoney, Timothy (surviving spouse, Maryellen) O'Mahoney, Nancy King, Phillip O'Mahoney, and Lynn O'Mahoney; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Benni. John loved to paint flowers, ride bikes with his daughter, Kelley, and feed the squirrels. He served in the US Marine Corps and was a huge Steelers fan. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now