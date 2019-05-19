O'MAHONEY JOHN R.

Age 75, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Ratay) O'Mahoney; loving father of Kelley O'Mahoney; beloved son of the late Paul, Sr. and Elizabeth (Fielding) O'Mahoney; loving brother of Paul O'Mahony, Mark (Betty) O'Mahoney, Maureen (the late Jim) Seebacher, Joan O'Mahony, and the late Terry (surviving spouse, Diana) O'Mahoney, Timothy (surviving spouse, Maryellen) O'Mahoney, Nancy King, Phillip O'Mahoney, and Lynn O'Mahoney; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Benni. John loved to paint flowers, ride bikes with his daughter, Kelley, and feed the squirrels. He served in the US Marine Corps and was a huge Steelers fan. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. slaterfuneral.com.