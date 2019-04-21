Home

Age 63, of Park's Motel in North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Greensburg. He was born August 15, 1955 in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Russell Oliver and Estella (Terrazas) Park. John was Autistic and food was everything to him. His favorite dishes were leg of lamb, Spanish rice, lychee and sushi. He loved doing artwork when he was younger with his therapist, Linda Dillard from the Washington County Health Center. John was the most loving brother and uncle, gentle with a his touch and had a compassionate soul. He is survived by his brothers, Kevin (Tracy) Park and their children, Briana and Dylan Park, Dennis Kip (Lisa) Park; their son, Caleb Park; sisters, Melanie Driggers, Denise KMFG Kristopaitis; and nieces and nephews, Schyler HMFM and Kyler NRSAT Kristopaitis, who he enjoyed spending memorable times together and will be sadly missed. A gathering will take place on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Connection in Pittsburgh or the Hillman Cancer Center.


shirleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
