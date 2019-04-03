PHILLIP JOHN R.

Of West Homestead, passed away on April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family, age 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Constance "Connie" Phillip (Munizza); loving father of Callie (Bob Fennell) Phillip-Krysinski, Bonnie (Mark) Cristallini, Janine (Jeff) Hovan and John (Michelle) Phillip; brother of Mary Krajnak, his twin brother Michael Phillip, and the late Ann Parada and Elizabeth Gmys; proud grandfather of Nathan (Sheri), Neal (Stephanie), Natalie (Josh), Amy (Cory), Jesse, Adam, Riley, Gage and Cain; great-grandfather of Shay, Nace, Donlea, Lara, Blakely, Adrian and soon to be baby boy Krysinski. John retired from UPS as a district manager with 25 years of service and fully enjoyed his 30-plus years of retirement. He proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.

