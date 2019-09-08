|
SMIDER JOHN R.
Of Munhall, on September 6, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of 60 years to Bernadette Smider (Gazda); father of Mark (Debbie Hill) Smider, Denise (George) Glumac, Brian (Terri) Smider and David "Sam" (Mary) Smider; brother of Charles (Marge) Smider and the late Michael (late Nancy) Smider; father-in-law of the late Colleen Smider; also survived by 15 grandchildren. John retired from Pittsburgh Public Schools as Vice Principal of Langley High School and was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Angels Church, Hays. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019