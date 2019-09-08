Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SMIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. SMIDER


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. SMIDER Obituary
SMIDER JOHN R.

Of Munhall, on September 6, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of 60 years to Bernadette Smider (Gazda); father of Mark (Debbie Hill) Smider, Denise (George) Glumac, Brian (Terri) Smider and David "Sam" (Mary) Smider; brother of Charles (Marge) Smider and the late Michael (late Nancy) Smider; father-in-law of the late Colleen Smider; also survived by 15 grandchildren. John retired from Pittsburgh Public Schools as Vice Principal of Langley High School and was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Angels Church, Hays. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now