STREINER JOHN R.
On Monday, December 16, 2019, John R. "Jack" Streiner, 84, of Pitcairn. He was the husband of the late Michele "Mickie" (Dick) Streiner; father of Debby (Ron) Beggs and Sandy Platt and the late Sherry Hart. Jack will be greatly missed by grandchildren John Grimm, Mindy Gibson, Brandie and Erica Shoup; great-grandchildren Jordan, Sierra, Brennen, Landen and Talia. Jack was a pilot and owner of a Cessna airplane and he loved to roller skate in his youth, he was a proud Life Member of Pitcairn Fire Co. #1, past Chief & Chaplin. Friends received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019