WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
STREINER JOHN R.

On Monday, December 16, 2019, John R. "Jack" Streiner, 84, of Pitcairn. He was the husband of the late Michele "Mickie" (Dick) Streiner; father of Debby (Ron) Beggs and Sandy Platt and the late Sherry Hart. Jack will be greatly missed by grandchildren John Grimm, Mindy Gibson, Brandie and Erica Shoup; great-grandchildren Jordan, Sierra, Brennen, Landen and Talia. Jack was a pilot and owner of a Cessna airplane and he loved to roller skate in his youth, he was a proud Life Member of Pitcairn Fire Co. #1, past Chief & Chaplin. Friends received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
