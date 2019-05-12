YACKOVICH JOHN R.

Of North Braddock, age 80, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (Novak) Yackovich for 31 years; loving father of Dana (Michael) Kramer of Monroeville; and the late Christopher Yackovich and Anthony DiVincenzo; cherished grandfather of Kelly (Luke) Corwin, John Yackovich and Jane Dianne Kramer; brother of Paul Yackovich and the late Karen Nuzzo. John was a life member and volunteer at the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department #1 and a member of the Western PA Fireman Association. John worked at the Switch and Signal in Swissvale and served as a Union Steward. He was the owner/operator of a Subway Franchise in Lower Burrell and was a security officer at Motor Coils in Braddock. Friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.