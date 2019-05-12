Home

JOHN R. YACKOVICH

JOHN R. YACKOVICH Obituary
YACKOVICH JOHN R.

Of North Braddock, age 80, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (Novak) Yackovich for 31 years; loving father of Dana (Michael) Kramer of Monroeville; and the late Christopher Yackovich and Anthony DiVincenzo; cherished grandfather of Kelly (Luke) Corwin, John Yackovich and Jane Dianne Kramer; brother of Paul Yackovich and the late Karen Nuzzo. John was a life member and volunteer at the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department #1 and a member of the Western PA Fireman Association. John worked at the Switch and Signal in Swissvale and served as a Union Steward. He was the owner/operator of a Subway Franchise in Lower Burrell and was a security officer at Motor Coils in Braddock. Friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
