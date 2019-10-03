|
COZZA JOHN RALPH
John Cozza, age 61, of Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, while working in the US Virgin Islands. He was a loving son, devoted husband, proud father, true friend, Emmaus brother and child of God. John is survived by his wife, Rebecca, his daughter, Marissa; and numerous dear cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae Cozza (Miller), his father, Ralph J. Cozza, his father-in-law, William E. Sigler, his mother-in-law, Patricia B. Sigler, his godmother, Marie Cicco Hramika, and his aunt, Maria Abbruzzese. John was born in Pittsburgh on August 23, 1958. He attended St. Bernard's and South Hills Catholic schools. He completed the Carpenters' Apprenticeship Program and became a proud member of Local Union 142. As the quintessential Pittsburgh Dad, John loved the Penguins and the Steelers, and he tolerated the Pirates. His weeks old daughter sat on his lap watching the Penguins win the 1992 Stanley Cup, sparking her own love for the sport. After Super Bowl and Stanley Cup victories, John drove his truck around Pittsburgh, cheering and honking his horn. John loved his city, his local community and his church. He generously donated his time and labor to build several playgrounds in the South Hills area. He was an active member of St. Thomas More Parish, serving through The Walk to Emmaus and The Gathering of Catholic Men. Skilled in his trade, John's work was instrumental in several local building projects, including Parkway Center Mall, Century Three Mall, Shadyside Hospital, Somerset Prison, The Civic Arena, Port Authority projects, and Plum High School. John was part of the DCK Worldwide family since 2011 playing a key role in major projects including constructing the first hospital in Tortola, British Virgin Islands and rebuilding and renovating resorts damaged by hurricanes. Most recently, he served as general superintendent at the Ritz Carlton in Great Bay, St. Thomas, USVI. Wherever John worked, he always found a vibrant Catholic community that embraced him. John had recently partnered with Father Anthony Abraham and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in St. John to build the parish's first chapel. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 126 Fort Couch Road on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Those attending the funeral are asked to meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in John's honor to Our Lady of Mount Carmel or Catholic Charities. Checks can be made payable to Our Lady of Mount Carmel; in the memo line, please note "Coral Bay Chapel." Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 241, St. John U.S. Virgin Islands 00831-0241.