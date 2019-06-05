CHURCHEL JOHN RICHARD

Of Pittsburgh, PA, left this earth on Monday, June 3, 2019, with loved ones by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in Pittsburgh to the late John Eugene and Janetta (Chadwick) Churchel. He graduated from Penn Hills High School and built a career with Sears Holdings Corporation climbing from technician to various management positions. Longtime Sears employee, talented antique-clock-repair enthusiast, avid gardener and outdoorsman - John Churchel had many names. Most importantly, he was called husband, dad, Uncle John, pap, pap-pap and caregiver to his family. He had four children whom he raised in Rosedale, next to the home he grew up in, with Bonnie Lee (Fantaski) Churchel of Pittsburgh, beloved wife of 62 years. He is survived by four children, John (Denise) Churchel, Thomas (Margie) Churchel, Laurie (Albert) Lesoon, and Julie ("Bud") Parker; ten grandchildren, Kevin, Stephanie, Steven, Tyler and Kayla Churchel, Nicole (Slivka), Marissa (Henriquez) and Kristi Lesoon as well as Samuel and Claire Parker; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Brooklyn Slivka; and his wife, Bonnie. He is also survived by siblings, Carol Float, Adrian Laslo, Eva Buterbaugh and Colleen Rydeski; as well as many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was predeceased by siblings, Blanch Root, Homer Churchel, and Robert Churchel. Throughout his life John enjoyed handyman work, constantly working on technical projects at his Penn Hills home, at the home of friends or family, or at the "Farm," a home that was once a working animal farm located on 150 acres in Somerset, PA. The Farm hosted many hunting expeditions, family gatherings and "men's weekends." During the later half of his 81 years, John started each day with Peter Pan peanut butter on toasted Rye bread lovingly prepared by his wife, Bonnie. He enjoyed hours of work on his vegetable garden during summer months with his wife and daughter's (Laurie) family who lives next door. During the winter months he occupied much of his time in his "clock shop" where he repaired rare and historic clocks, a family hobby that's been taught through generations. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Riverside Community Church, 401 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions may be made to a .