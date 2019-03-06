DROBNE JOHN RICHARD

Age 90, of Munhall, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully into the arms of The Lord, on March 1st at his niece's home in Oxford, Connecticut with loving family at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, John Drobne and Mary (Yuhasz) Drobne, and provided devoted care to his mother for many years prior to her passing. Richard attended Munhall High School and graduated from the Carnegie Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He had a long and successful career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation for over 36 years working in electroplating, to enhance the copper plating of metal materials, such as car bumpers and other items, and was also responsible for developing insulation for large rotating apparatus for steel mills and power plants. Between 1951-1953, Richard served in the Korean War as a pharmacy tech, having graduated from Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas and was then stationed in Munich, Germany with the 118th medical battalion. Richard was an avid member of his Church, St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Munhall, where he served as an usher and in numerous other capacities. He travelled extensively throughout Europe visiting the Shrines of Fatima, Lourdes, and Medjugorje. Richard served as a Judge of Elections for many years in the 2nd election district of Munhall. He also served as secretary for the National Byzantine Catholic Bowling Tournament and as an AARP tax preparer to assist his fellow seniors. His past times included bowling, crossword puzzles, and being in the company of his friends. Richard leaves behind his sister, Mary Louise (Drobne) Pavlo and her spouse, Stephen, of Trumbull, Connecticut to cherish his memory. Richard, affectionately known as "Uncle Richard," will be very much missed by his several nieces and nephews, whom he treated with great kindness. He leaves behind his niece, Christine Babina (David) of Oxford, Connecticut; nephew, John Pavlo (Stephanie) of Oxford, Connecticut; niece, Stephanie Dancsak (David) of The Woodlands, Texas; and nephew, Robert Pavlo (Rachel Harrington-Pavlo) of Milford, Connecticut. In addition, he leaves behind his loving grandnieces, Arianne Babina (Adam Kirsch) of Uppsala, Sweden; Melissa Babina (Jacob Drozd) of El Paso, Texas; Samantha Pavlo of Oxford, Connecticut, and great- grandniece, Ava Hayden of Milford, Connecticut; also, grandnephews, Gregory Babina of Milford, Connecticut and Benjamin Pavlo of Oxford, Connecticut. Richard also leaves behind his loving friend and companion of many years, Dorothy Czudek, and long-time friends Agnes Borsch and Ed and Iris Deberson. A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Richard's Life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford, Connecticut. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA 15120. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit

www.millerwardfuneralhome.com