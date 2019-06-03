Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
More Obituaries for JOHN HAUSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JOHN RICHARD HAUSER

Obituary

DR. JOHN RICHARD HAUSER Obituary
HAUSER DR. JOHN RICHARD

Age 72, of Jefferson Hills, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019. Husband of 37 years to Mary Jude (Hendry) Hauser; father of Lauren, Kristen and Zachary; grandfather of Jude Hauser-Hoffman; son of the late John L. and Evelyn (Esposito) Hauser; son-in-law of the late Lloyd and Joan (Farnan) Hendry. John was a graduate of Shady Side Academy, The Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Bologna School of Medicine. He worked as a physician at Monongahela Valley Hospital and Spartan Surgery Center for 47 years. He was board certified in three specialties: internal medicine, gastroenterology, and geriatric medicine. John served as a flight surgeon in the Air Force Reserve during Operation Desert Storm with the 911th Tactical Airlift Group. He earned the rank of 4th Degree Black Belt in Tang Soo Do Karate. He was honored to serve as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus through St. Thomas A' Becket Parish. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas A' Becket Church, Jefferson Hills. Entombment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
