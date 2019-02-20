Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MACASEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN RICHARD MACASEK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN RICHARD MACASEK Obituary
MACASEK JOHN RICHARD

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, peacefully on Monday morning, February 18, 2019. Loving son of the late John Paul and Helen Catherine Macasek; beloved brother of Kathleen (the late John) Ehrhardt and Nancy (John "Jack") O'Neill. Family and friends are welcome for visitation at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136 on Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Mark's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook:


www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.