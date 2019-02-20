|
MACASEK JOHN RICHARD
Age 77, of Pittsburgh, peacefully on Monday morning, February 18, 2019. Loving son of the late John Paul and Helen Catherine Macasek; beloved brother of Kathleen (the late John) Ehrhardt and Nancy (John "Jack") O'Neill. Family and friends are welcome for visitation at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136 on Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Mark's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook:
www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019