BRUBAKER JOHN ROBERT "BOB"

Died March 6, 2019 in Davidson, NC. Bob was born June 9, 1935 to Joseph DeVenny Brubaker, Sr. and Helen Marquis McDanel in Beaver County, PA. He grew up in New Brighton/Beaver Falls, PA, where he played clarinet and was drum major in the marching band, played on the basketball team, and sang in the glee club. He attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana in the summers. Bob earned a B.A. from Duke University (Durham, NC) in 1957, and was station manager of Duke University's radio station, and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Ann Carter, in 1957. Bob served two years in the United States Marines, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant, and then joined the management program at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. During his career, he worked in management positions at several banks, including Irwin Union Bank and Trust Company (Columbus, IN); Equibank (Pittsburgh, PA); Chase, USA (Wilmington, DE); and Boatmen's Bancshares (St. Louis, MO). He and Ellie reared their two children in Mt. Lebanon, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh, and were members of Southminster Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed whistling, singing, tennis, golf, photography, travel, sailing, walking, and watching Duke basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers football games. He was active on the boards of several charitable organizations. In 1996, he retired with Ellie to Tellico Village in Loudon, TN. They were active members of the Tellico Community Church. Bob was the loving father of Susan Brubaker Knapp (Rob), and Mark Brubaker (Karla); grandfather to Lea, and Julia Knapp, and Grace and Emily Brubaker. He was preceded in death by his wife; survived by his brother, Joe Brubaker (Betty), and many nieces and nephews. The family plans a memorial service at Tellico Village this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.