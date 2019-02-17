HEWETT Rev. Dr. JOHN ROBERT "BOB"

Age 86, of Longwood at Oakmont and Chautauqua, New York, died peacefully surrounded by great love on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Suzanne Arend Hewett for 63 years. Bob was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Troy Britton and Ida Mae (Williams) Hewett. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Sue Ann (William) Davis, Elizabeth Britton (Pierina) Hewett-Morelli, and Mary Troy (Daniel) Wallace. Proud grandfather of Britton, Hannah, Troy, Rebeccah and Emily and great-grandfather of five. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Troy and his sister, Norma. As a faithful Presbyterian Minister, Bob served parishes in California, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. During his tenure as Senior Pastor of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church Bob was instrumental in bringing innovative social change to the East Liberty community. His loving, generous spirit will be greatly missed and remembered forever. One of his greatest loves was baking. He was affectionally known by his family as "Banana Bread Bob." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.