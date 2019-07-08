PUTANKO JOHN ROBERT

Age 90, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of 65 years to Edith Ann (Kohut) Putanko, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was the son of John and Molly (Marva) Putanko. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Valecko of Port Vue (late Peter Valecko), fifteen nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and nine godchildren. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall, Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church. VFW 914 service 7 p.m. Monday. Panachida service 7 p.m. Tuesday. John was a retired Production Coordinator from the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory. He was a member of the VFW Post 914, American Legion Post 0361, , Greek Catholic Union (GCU) and a member of Westinghouse SURE. John enjoyed repairing clocks and watches and always had a joke or story to share with everybody he met. He served in the Army, Navy, and Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a lifelong member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends or the VFW Post 914.