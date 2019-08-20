Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
JOHN ROBERT WHITE III

Age 61, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and wife on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born on May 1, 1958 in Johnstown, PA, John was one of four children of Jenny (Chessa) and John Robert White, Jr. He was the husband of Pamela (Martin) White; beloved father of Timothy, Rebecca, Daniel and Maria; cherished Pap Pap of Nova and Luna; brother to Kathleen (Richard) Wilson and Michael (Jennifer) White; dear brother-in-law to Pam's nine siblings and loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, John Robert White, Jr.; mother, Jenny (Chessa) White; brother, Kevin White; and his son, John Robert White, IV. John took pride in his faith and attended weekly mass. John loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed biking daily, kayaking and camping with his children. John was a 1977 graduate of Forest Hills High School and obtained his BA in Fine Arts from Indiana University of PA. For years, he was Scout Leader Troup 905, where he also mentored his sons and other young men in the area. Visitation Friday, 2-4, 6-9 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
