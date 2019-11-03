Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Age 74, of Beechview, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Jack was peacefully called home after a long illness. Beloved husband, for 46 years, of Patricia C. (Phillips) Ruskin; loving father of John D. (Suzanne) and Brian (Christina) Ruskin; grandfather of Alex and Henry Ruskin; brother of Fay Ruskin; brother-in-law of Kathleen (Steve) Morus of Scott Twp. and Mary Phillips of Raleigh, NC; son of the late John "Lefty" and Mary Ruskin. Jack will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was a copy writer and production co-coordinator for Joseph Horne Co. Advertising. Jack was also a photo journalist for several publications including the Valley Mirror in West Mifflin. He also sidelined many Steeler games. His favorite thing to do was play guitar and teaching his two cherished sons how to play. Friends and family received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations and memorials be made to either St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 1810 Belasco Ave., Pgh., PA 15216 or the , Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.  Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
