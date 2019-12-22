Home

More Obituaries for JOHN BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN RYAN BROWN

JOHN RYAN BROWN Obituary
BROWN JOHN RYAN

On Thursday, December 19, 2019, of Regent Square. Beloved husband of 57 years to Pat Hanley Brown; loving father of Margie Pietrusinski of Swissvale, and Susie Mayhall and her husband, Roger, of Regent Square; dear Pap Pap to Jess and her husband, Joe, Allie, Shannon and Meg; brother of the late William and James. He was an Army Veteran, he retired from Harleysville Insurance Company and was a lifelong member of the St. Anselm/Word of God Parish. Friends received 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. On Monday. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
