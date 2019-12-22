|
BROWN JOHN RYAN
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, of Regent Square. Beloved husband of 57 years to Pat Hanley Brown; loving father of Margie Pietrusinski of Swissvale, and Susie Mayhall and her husband, Roger, of Regent Square; dear Pap Pap to Jess and her husband, Joe, Allie, Shannon and Meg; brother of the late William and James. He was an Army Veteran, he retired from Harleysville Insurance Company and was a lifelong member of the St. Anselm/Word of God Parish. Friends received 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. On Monday. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019