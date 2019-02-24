|
DEVINE JOHN S. "JAY"
Of Highland Park on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 57. Beloved son of the late John A. and Marie C. Devine; longtime friend of David Fleming and Jeff Guss. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Monday, from 4-8 p.m., with a Blessing Service at 7 p.m. Jay will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend, please gather at the Funeral Home at 10 a.m., to process to the cemetery. Condolences may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019