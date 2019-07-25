ELLIOTT, JR. JOHN S.

Grove City, age 91, formerly of Allison Park went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Grove City on July 5, 1928 to the late John, Sr., and Anna (Martin) Elliott. He married the late Nancy Jane Carnahan on Aug. 6, 1955. A graduate of Grove City College, 1951, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. John retired 1991 from H.J. Heinz Co., PGH, as Manager of Compliance Audits after 35 years of service. While living in Allison Park, John was a member of Elfinwood Presbyterian Church where he was active with Sunday School, Session and other activities. Following retirement John and his wife Nancy moved to Grove City and wintered in Sebring, FL. John is survived by three children, Jane (Dave) Coul, Hermitage; John (Terry) Elliott, Beloit, WI; and Cindy Elliott, Oakmont; and three grandchildren, Lindsey (Drew) Myers, Natrona Heights; Melissa Elliott (Mike Kennally), Machesney Park, IL; and David Coul, Hermitage; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, a brother, Donald B. Elliott preceded John in death. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, PA 16127 or Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Memorial Service: Grace United Methodist Church, Grove City on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon, conducted by Rev. Willard Morse. Visitation Hours: Family will receive friends in the chapel of Grace Church from 10:30 a.m. till the time of service at noon. Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 306 Bessemer Avenue, Grove City, PA 16127.