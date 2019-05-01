Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 45, of Franklin Park, formerly of Waldorf, MD on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved son of John S. and Janice (Purvin) Klimchak, Jr.; husband of Erin (Wick) Klimchak; father of Sebastian and Morgan Klimchak; brother of Barbara (Mike) Horton and Rosemary Klimchak; uncle of Madelene and Michael Horton; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
