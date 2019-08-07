|
|
McCREADY JOHN S.
Age 92, of Quarryville, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine E. (Hofrichter) McCready; loving father of Dr. Mark (Patti) McCready, David (Amy) McCready and Linda (Mark) Jamison; cherished grandfather of Dr. Amelia (Tony) Vangi and Samuel McCready, Kristen Jamison, Ryan and Brent McCready. Mr. McCready was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He is a retired employee of Hercules, Inc. and a longtime member of Newark United Methodist Church. Family and friends received Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Newark United Methodist Church. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019