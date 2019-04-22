TICICH JOHN S.

Age 80, of Moon Township, beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, diado and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 20, ,2019. He was a man of quiet, gentle strength, deep humility, great faith and a warm caring soul. John was born October 9, 1938 in Weirton, WV. A son of the late Samuel and Pearl Ticich. After the family moved to Cleveland, he graduated from East High School and joined the U S Army. John earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting from Kent State University and it was there that he met his wife of 53 years, Margie. He was employed by PPG Industries and moved his family to Pittsburgh, twice, Salisbury, NC, and Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. John's great joy was tennis which he played until stricken with Parkinson's Disease. John was a man who didn't need much to be happy. He enjoyed their condo in Myrtle Beach, S.C., being with family and spending time with the grandchildren. His legacy of love will live on in all of us. John is survived by his wife, Margie; his children, Maureen (Jeff), Melanie (Phil) and Michelle (Paul); his brother, Dr. Steve (Lori) Ticich, brother-in-law, Edwin (Debra); his grandchildren, Sonise, Ani, Gregory, Chalinda, Evan, Aaron, Neissa, Vanessa, J.T., Phillip and Morgan. Our thanks to the wonderful care provided by Concordia Hospice and Comfort Keepers. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place, in Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most appreciative of donations to the Cahouet Center for Comprehensive Parkinson's Care, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.

