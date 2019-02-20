SAUER JOHN

Age 91, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Boehm Sauer; daughters, Janet (Jack) Buckler, Margie (Joe) Good; and son, Jack (Kim) Sauer; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Florio; stepfather, Merle Florio; father, Henry Sauer; brother, Edward Sauer; and sister, Patricia Dedig. John (Jack) was a sheet Metal Worker Local 12 member, VFW 9199 member, and a member of St. Bonaventure Church. He was a WWII Veteran and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed making crafts in his woodworking shop, going to camp, fishing on Lake Wilhelm, working on jigsaw puzzles, and talking politics. He will be missed by his family. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Friday at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit us at:

