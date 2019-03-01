SHERRY JOHN SEBASTIAN "JACK"

Age 72, of North Strabane, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Jack was born in Homestead on April 18, 1946 to the late Sebastian J. and Margaret (Coyne) Sherry and grew up in Whitehall Borough. He was an alumnus of St. Gabriel's and Baldwin High Schools, the University of Dayton, and Duquesne Law School. Jack also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for four years after earning his J.D. Jack began his career at Travelers, but spent the majority of his career at CNA. He then moved onto private practice to return to hands-on trial work. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan (Paulsen); sons Brendan (Jennifer) of Peters, Michael of Wheeling, W.Va., and Conor of Castle Shannon; and granddaughters Leah and Megan. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Allegheny Health Network Transplant Fund, Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue PA, Inc., 47 South 14th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to

www.johnfslater.com