Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
Peters Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN SEBASTIAN "JACK" SHERRY


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN SEBASTIAN "JACK" SHERRY Obituary
SHERRY JOHN SEBASTIAN "JACK"

Age 72, of North Strabane, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Jack was born in Homestead on April 18, 1946 to the late Sebastian J. and Margaret (Coyne) Sherry and grew up in Whitehall Borough. He was an alumnus of St. Gabriel's and Baldwin High Schools, the University of Dayton, and Duquesne Law School. Jack also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for four years after earning his J.D. Jack began his career at Travelers, but spent the majority of his career at CNA. He then moved onto private practice to return to hands-on trial work. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan (Paulsen); sons Brendan (Jennifer) of Peters, Michael of Wheeling, W.Va., and Conor of Castle Shannon; and granddaughters Leah and Megan. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Allegheny Health Network Transplant Fund, Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue PA, Inc., 47 South 14th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to


www.johnfslater.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now