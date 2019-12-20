|
RODGERS JOHN SHELDON "SHELL"
Age 76, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 46 years of Mary Louise (Reseta) Rodgers. Loving father of Jackie Becker and John (Julie) Rodgers. Dear "Pap" of A. J. and Luke Rodgers. Brother of Judith (Bernard) Meyer, Sr. Jeanne Rodgers, C.S.J. and Joanne (Vic) Gibson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Shell proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Friends received Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R.C. Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019