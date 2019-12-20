Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy R.C. Church
Age 76, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 46 years of Mary Louise (Reseta) Rodgers. Loving father of Jackie Becker and John (Julie) Rodgers.  Dear "Pap" of A. J. and Luke Rodgers.  Brother of Judith (Bernard) Meyer, Sr. Jeanne Rodgers, C.S.J. and Joanne (Vic) Gibson.  Also survived by nieces and nephews. Shell proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.  Friends received Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy R.C. Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
