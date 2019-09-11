|
|
SLESINSKI JOHN
Age 88, passed away on September 7, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on February 24, 1931. Beloved son to the late Felix and Sophia Slesinski; loving husband to the late Leona L. Barch Slesinski; caring father to Patti (Scott) Hickey and Barb ("Bud") Shore. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Zigmunt Slesinski, Bernice Gilbert, Agnes Webb, Dolores Havner, Dorothy Corbett and brother in law Jack Webb. NO VISITATION. A Graveside service at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with full Military Honors. Arrangements entrusted to CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME, 2935 Brownsville Rd; Pgh., PA 15227. Sign the online register book at Cieslaktatko.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019