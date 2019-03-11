Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SOPKIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN SOPKIEWICZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN SOPKIEWICZ Obituary
SOPKIEWICZ JOHN

Our beloved John Sopkiewicz Jr., ordained minister, passed away peacefully, Wednesday March 6, 2019 surrounded and in mind and spirit by family and friends who loved him most. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Sopkiewicz along with their daughters, Shannon Conley and children, Jared (girlfriend, Sami), Jossalyn, and Makayla, Colleen Atwell husband, Jeryl, and her son, Dylan Morris, Rebecca Sopkiewicz and family, NJ, Andrew Sopkiewicz and family, NJ; supportive loving sisters, Ruth and Chuck Galuska, Sara and Lauren, Karen and Tim Brackett, Spencer and Nicky, Diane and Tom Tagliareni, and Tommy, Carol and Joe Aigner and Izabela; special nephew, Robbie and Windy Flynn; friends at Lowes. No viewing or services at John's request. Donations can be made to Hillman Cancer Center in memory Of John M. Sopkiewicz Jr. Arrangements by ROSE FUNREAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.