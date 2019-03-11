SOPKIEWICZ JOHN

Our beloved John Sopkiewicz Jr., ordained minister, passed away peacefully, Wednesday March 6, 2019 surrounded and in mind and spirit by family and friends who loved him most. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Sopkiewicz along with their daughters, Shannon Conley and children, Jared (girlfriend, Sami), Jossalyn, and Makayla, Colleen Atwell husband, Jeryl, and her son, Dylan Morris, Rebecca Sopkiewicz and family, NJ, Andrew Sopkiewicz and family, NJ; supportive loving sisters, Ruth and Chuck Galuska, Sara and Lauren, Karen and Tim Brackett, Spencer and Nicky, Diane and Tom Tagliareni, and Tommy, Carol and Joe Aigner and Izabela; special nephew, Robbie and Windy Flynn; friends at Lowes. No viewing or services at John's request. Donations can be made to Hillman Cancer Center in memory Of John M. Sopkiewicz Jr. Arrangements by ROSE FUNREAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC.