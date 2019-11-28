Home

JOHN STEPHEN PASTERNAK

JOHN STEPHEN PASTERNAK Obituary
PASTERNAK JOHN STEPHEN

John Stephen Pasternak, age 88, of White Oak, died November 26, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on August 16, 1931 and is the son of the late John Michael and Mary Elizabeth Lichman Pasternak. He is retired from USS National Tube. John is survived by his wife, Evelyn Begg Pasternak; son, David Pasternak of White Oak; sister, Alice (Edward) Scheetz of McKeesport; sister-in-law, Eleanor Pasternak of White Oak; sister-in-law, Frances Leschak of Baldwin and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mildred and Donald Rendulic of Murrysville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Avenue, White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
